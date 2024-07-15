Shannen Doherty’s ex-husband Ashley Hamilton has spoken out after her death — revealing she once helped him through a difficult part of own life.

“Shannen was not only my wife, she was my guardian angel,” Hamilton, who was married to Doherty from 1993 to 1994, told TMZ on Monday, July 15. “Even though things don’t always work out the way we hope they will, she stood by my side during some of my darkest times. My love and admiration for her lasted far longer than our short-lived marriage.”

Doherty died on Saturday, July 13, after a nearly decade-long battle with breast cancer. She was 53.

Hamilton, 49, added, “Watching her battle that horrific disease with such stoicism was inspiring to many, but even more so to me since I am a cancer survivor.”

However, Hamilton — the son of actor George Hamilton and Alana Stewart — watched Doherty’s fight from the sidelines, telling TMZ he regretfully never reached out to his ex-wife after she announced her diagnosis.

“The world lost a free-spirited soul and my heart aches for her and for all those who loved her,” Hamilton said. “May she rest in peace.”

Hamilton was Doherty’s first husband after the actress was briefly engaged to cosmetics heir Dean Jay Factor in early 1993. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum started dating Hamilton shortly after and the couple got married in September 1993 after less than a month together. Doherty filed for divorce in April 1994.

Earlier this year, Doherty got candid about her relationship with Hamilton on her podcast “Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty,” telling former 90210 costar Jason Priestley that it contributed to her being fired from the show after season 4.

“Towards my last season, I was in a really horrible marriage and there were things transpiring in that marriage that made it very hard for me to consistently be on time for work,” Doherty said in the January episode. “And I know that that became a very big problem for the rest of you, because as it should be, because if everybody else is on time and you’re waiting for one person, it sucks.”

Doherty went on to marry poker player Rick Salomon in 2002, but the marriage was annulled after just nine months.

In October 2011, Doherty tied the knot with photographer Kurt Iswarienko, who Doherty was embroiled in divorce proceedings with until right before her death. According to paperwork submitted on Friday, July 12 — the day before she died — Doherty and Iswarienko indicated they were proceeding with their divorce as uncontested.

Doherty originally filed for divorce from Iswarienko after 11 years of marriage in April 2023.

The estranged couple jointly filed a declaration for default of dissolution of their marriage, according to the docs.

“This matter is proceeding as an uncontested action,” the court documents stated. Doherty also waived her right to spousal support, writing, “I knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.”

Since Doherty’s passing, tributes have poured in from many of her famous costars and friends, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Holly Marie Combs, Olivia Munn and Tori Spelling.