A moment of regret. Shannon Beador is “in the process” of “fixing” her face after getting fillers ahead of the season 15 Real Housewives of Orange County reunion.

“I’ve never done it before and it’s non-dissolvable,” the 57-year-old reality TV personality told Us Weekly while discussing her path to becoming a certified health coach through the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. “I go in every two weeks [and] they put stuff in to try and get rid of it. So, you live and learn.”

Beador previously addressed speculation about her face after the RHOC reunion aired in January.

“I wanted to look good for the reunion, so I went elsewhere to try a couple of natural and non-invasive treatments that have been very effective in tightening people’s skin, but it didn’t work at all on my skin,” she said via Instagram at the time. “I’m having a really difficult time looking myself in the mirror. … I don’t recognize myself.”

The Bravo star has always been candid about her physical appearance on the OG Housewives franchise, which she joined during season 9 in 2014. Fans watched her gain and lose weight following her tumultuous divorce from ex-husband David Beador.

“I’ve always been a thin person, so it was very tough for me. It was heavy on my heart to have gained the weight that I have,” Shannon, who finalized her divorce in 2019, told Us. “I’m in process of my glow-up right now. I’m starting to lose that COVID weight and then I’m going to stay there, because this roller-coaster it doesn’t work for me very well.”

Shannon and David, 56, share daughters Sophie, 19, and 16-year-old twins Stella and Adeline. While he recently welcomed a baby girl with wife Lesley Beador, Shannon started seeing boyfriend John Janssen in June 2019.

“He’s great and he’s very, very supportive, especially with the launch of Lemon-Aid,” she gushed to Us, referring to her multifunctional supplement. “I took some turns that were wrong and when he came into my life, he kind of helped me create the structure of the company, bring in new people to help me out. To have him by my side as we finally launched the first product Lemon-Aid, it’s been really rewarding.”