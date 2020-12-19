A Dancing With the Stars reunion — on a mountain! Pro dancer Sharna Burgess and former host Tom Bergeron went on a hike in Los Angeles on Friday, December 18, and shared snaps of their adventure.

“F A M,” Burgess, 35, captioned two pics of the pair, both wearing masks. “@Tombergeron it was the best thing ever seeing you this morning. So glad we made our hike happen, and truly I’VE MISSED YOU!!!!! Chats, laughs and calorie burning…. a combination I want more of :)”

She also quipped, “The Masked Hiker… it’s already a hit I feel it.”

The duo were last on Dancing With the Stars together in 2018. The Australia native was not asked to return for season 28. While she did return for season 29, Bergeron, 65, did not.

The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host, who hosted Dancing With the Stars from its 2005 debut until 2019, was shocked when ABC cut him ahead of season 29. Tyra Banks was later announced as his replacement.

“I always thought Dancing would be where I end my hosting tenure,” he told TV Guide magazine earlier this month, before adding that he has no plans to return to the dance competition show. “When people say, ‘I’m not gonna watch until you’re back,’ I say, ‘Well, there’s really no ‘until’ here.’ This train has left the station. I appreciate the sentiment, and I don’t hold it against anybody if they [watch].”

In fact, the Emmy winner may not host a show again — and he’d be OK with that. “My career path looks like a hostage note cut and pasted from a bunch of different magazines. I regarded myself as a broadcaster and was very fortunate that wonderful opportunities presented themselves. I’ve been on two network shows for the better part of 15 years each, so life’s been good,” he told the magazine. “I’ve hosted every format imaginable. There’s no real fire in my gut to do it again. Having said that, I’m always open to surprises.”

Burgess, for her part, has also had her ups and downs with the show. The So You Think You Can Dance alum was caught off guard when she wasn’t asked back for season 28 after winning season 27 with Bobby Bones.

“I certainly wasn’t ready to walk away from it last year. I’ve still got more in me,” the ballroom dancer later told Us. She was thrilled to return for season 29 and compete with actor Jesse Metcalfe. The pair came in 12th place.