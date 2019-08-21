



Dancing on her own. Sharna Burgess shared an emotional message with Dancing With the Stars fans after she was not named in the cast for season 28.

“As I’m sure you’ve heard, I will not be returning to @dancingabc this season. I am unbelievably sad to not be back!!!” the 34-year-old professional dancer began on Wednesday, August 21, via Instagram. “However, what i can whole heartedly tell you is that It’s all good, ALL love and in this moment I can’t help but be grateful for the time and the journey that I’ve had, the people I’ve met, the incredible talent I’ve shared the stage with and the memories I’ve made. To say the least.. it’s been epic. ♥️ and to have finally won still feels as exciting and special as it did the moment @tombergeron said our names.”

Burgess first appeared on DWTS as a troupe member in 2011. Two years later, she was bumped up to a pro for season 16. After 11 seasons, she finally took home the mirrorball trophy with partner Bobby Bones during season 27 in 2018.

“After nearly 9 years I feel like I grew up on the show,” Burgess continued to Wednesday. “I am going to truly miss creating, story telling and performing for you all, I’ll miss giving the transformative power of dance to the person in front of me, and I’ll miss seeing my DWTS family every day and watching them work their craft in ways that inspire me. Though nothing could ever replace my love for the show, there are things coming into my world that I’m excited to dive into now that I have time.”

While Burgess didn’t reveal the reason behind her exit, she noted that “everything happens for a reason.”

“You know me.. I’ll share when I can,” the dancer wrote. “I have endless love and gratitude for all of you and for everyone at the show. For my fellow pros you light up the stage time and time again, you are what makes the show magical and I can’t wait to watch you shine. ✨ And to all 12 of my partners… thank you thank you and I adore you.”

Burgess concluded: “I’ll be watching and cheering this coming season for all of my fam out on that dance floor!!! Good luck everyone, may this be the best season yet! Let’s go season 28!!! 💋 #dwts.”

ABC announced the cast of DWTS season 28 during Good Morning America on Wednesday. The pro dancers who are returning for the upcoming season include Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy and Witney Carson. Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach are also joining the cast.

Celebrities set to compete, meanwhile, include former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, Dawson’s Creek alum James Van Der Beek, ex-NBA pro Lamar Odom and more.

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC Monday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!