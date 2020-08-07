Ready for a comeback? Sharna Burgess doesn’t know what her Dancing With the Stars future holds, but she’d be happy to return for season 29.

“If they ask me, I will jump up and down — [I] might do the ugly cry,” Burgess, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, August 7. “I’m not sure. You know, I missed my family. I miss dancing. I miss creating. I miss teaching.”

Despite winning season 27, the Australia native wasn’t named as a cast member for season 28 in August 2019, but she has since had time to physically and mentally prepare to be back on camera.

“I certainly wasn’t ready to walk away from it last year. I’ve still got more in me,” the ballroom dancer told Us. “If they give me a shot, I will be over the moon, but who knows? I don’t know. No one’s heard anything.”

Despite being let go, Burgess was supportive of her DWTS friends and coworkers throughout the season — which she would do again if need be.

“Last year was definitely a shock to not be back, but there was no love lost with the family at all,” she explained. “I was there cheering them. I loved them and we’ll do the same thing again this season if I’m not asked back.”

If the former reality star does return, she knows it will look different after hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were let go from the ABC series on July 13.

“It was shocking,” Burgess said, noting she instantly texted Bergeron, 65, to make sure he was doing alright.

After speaking with him, and learning he was OK, she explained that “there’s a little bit of sadness, of course,” but ultimately she’s ready to see what the show does next.

“I do think it’s exciting that [they’re] changing it up. It has been 28 seasons,” Burgess said. “You know, dancing is trying to figure out how to change things up and make it exciting for our fans without, you know, losing too much of what they love — but maybe giving them something they didn’t know they wanted.”

She continued: “It’s a monster of a show with a huge fan base. And I’m sure they don’t take their decisions lightly when they do them.”

ABC announced Tyra Banks as the new solo host moving forward on July 14, and Burgess is open to the switch.

“I’m actually really, really excited to see Tyra out there. I think she’s beautiful. I love what she’s done before,” the TV personality told Us. “I was definitely a fan of America’s Next Top Model. Hopefully, you know, it’s gonna be a beautiful mix.”

Burgess added that if she returns to the DWTS stage that Bergeron and Andrews, 42, will be in her “heart” when she dances.

Dancing With the Stars is set to return to ABC Mondays in the fall.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi