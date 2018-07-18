Shawn Mendes was one of the first people to reach out to Hailey Baldwin about her engagement to Justin Bieber.

“I texted Hailey the day of, and I said congrats,” the “In My Blood” singer, 19, revealed during an appearance on the Australian show The Project on Wednesday, July 18. “That’s what it is. I think everybody wants there to be more — there’s not.”

Prior to Baldwin, 21, rekindling her romance with Bieber, 24, in June, she was rumored to be dating Mendes, who was her date to the Met Gala on May 7. However, she and the “Stitches” crooner repeatedly insisted their relationship was purely platonic. “[They] were never a couple,” a source recently clarified to Us Weekly. “They never called each other boyfriend and girlfriend.”

When asked on the Canadian show ETALK on June 18 about his thoughts on the model’s new man, Mendes responded, “I think that’s awesome. I love them both. They’re both really awesome people. When I first started out, everybody was like, ‘Oh, how do you feel about being compared to Justin?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean, how do I feel?’ That’s the best thing anyone could say to me. He’s the man.”

Bieber proposed to Baldwin on July 7 while vacationing in the Bahamas. The couple previously dated from 2015 to 2016.

“He’s in love with her and they’ve always had that connection,” a source close to the Drop the Mic cohost later told Us exclusively. “They have been in love for a very long time. … This is the person Hailey wants to marry. This is the person she’s always wanted to be with.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!