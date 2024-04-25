Sherri Shepherd is embracing her next chapter of life after celebrating her 57th birthday.

“When I tell you, you don’t know nothing about sexy, 30-year-olds! Get up in your 50s because you got wisdom underneath all of that. You know, I think it’s the inner confidence and I think that has just been life falling, failing, picking myself back up again, trying it again,” Shepherd exclusively told Us Weekly while attending the QVC Women’s Summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 24. “Confidence comes from that and … I know what I bring. I know who I am, I know my voice. That would never have happened in my 30s and my 40s.”

Shepherd gushed that she feels the best she has “in years” and has been incorporating more walking and “eating right” into her routine. She joked, “I gotta work out because apparently, according to social media, the 20 year olds, if I don’t get my protein, work out every day, I’m gonna die.”

Shepherd — whose daytime talk show, Sherri, recently got renewed for a third season — added that she’s “not looking backwards,” instead turning her attention forward.

“At this age, it’s like, who can I impact? What group of young women can I bring up with me and teach? I’ve got a lot of life lessons and I need to share them,” she said, adding that her perspective “aligned” with attending the QVC summit, which kicked off the brand’s new platform, Age of Possibility, and celebrated the empowerment of women over 50.

In the spirit of powerful women, Shepherd reflected on her female role models and noted that she spoke with Joan Rivers before her death in 2014. Rivers told her, “Funny girls always work,” to which Shepherd noted, “I’m going to be funny for a long time.”

Shepherd’s remarks about her newfound outlook on life came months after she revealed her decision to get a breast reduction.

“I’m so happy that I did it. I was a 42DD,” Shepherd said during an episode of Sherri in October 2023. “I thought I was carrying around the weight of the world — but really it was the weight of my boobs. All jokes aside, they were so heavy, I was slouching all the time. It started becoming really painful. My back was hurting very badly.”

Shepherd added that she felt “lighter” than ever after undergoing the procedure. “I feel better. I’m not gonna say I wish I had done this a while ago because timing is everything,” she said. “God gave them to me, they served me well but now, as I get older, I can sit up straight.”

With reporting by Rachel Smith