Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley Split After FKA Twigs Allegations

It’s over! Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley have called it quits nearly one month after the Transformers star’s ex FKA Twigs came forward with allegations against him.

A source confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Thursday, January 7, revealing that the Disney Channel alum, 34, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 26, split on Saturday, January 2.

The estranged couple were last photographed together on Monday, January 4, in Studio City, California. Before that, on December 29, 2020, they jogged together through LaBeouf’s Pasadena​​​, California, neighborhood early in the morning, showing no PDA.

Their end-of-year outing came 10 days after they were first linked. LaBeouf and Qualley were spotted making out at LAX airport in mid-December. The California native picked the Nice Guys star up after a flight. Before that, the duo starred in Margaret’s sister Rainey Qualley‘s NSFW music video for “Love Me Like You Hate Me.”

Twigs, 32, filed a lawsuit against the Peanut Butter Falcon star on December 11, 2020, accusing him of “relentless abuse,” including sexual battery, assault and emotional distress. The “Cellophane” singer also alleged that LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

Karolyn Pho, another of his exes, claimed he had been abusive toward her too.

LaBeouf responded to the lawsuit with a statement to The New York Times, maintaining that “many of these allegations are not true” but accepting “accountability” for his mistakes. “I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism,” he went on to say. “I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

A source told Us exclusively at the time that Qualley was “totally smitten” with LaBeouf despite the allegations against him. “She trusts he’s not the bad guy people say he is,” the insider said at the time.

On December 26, LaBeouf’s attorney, Shawn Holley, told Variety the actor was seeking treatment amid the allegations from his former girlfriend.

“Shia needs help and he knows that,” Holley said. “We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”

