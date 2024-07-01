Shifty Shellshock ‘Was At His Happiest’ With Soleil Moon Frye: Source

For Shifty Shellshock, his relationship with ex-girlfriend Soleil Moon Frye was a high point in his life.

“When he was with Soleil he was at his happiest and really getting his life together,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “With her, he lit up and wanted to strive to be better.”

Shellshock, real name Seth Binzer, and Frye, 47, had known each other since their childhood, but they were first reported to be dating in September 2021. The duo were not together at the time of his death.

Crazy Town manager, Howie Hubberman, confirmed to Us that Shellshock had been found dead in his Los Angeles home on June 24. He was 49.

While he was with the Punky Brewster star, Shellshock’s inner circle “had never seen him be so clear in a long time” before his untimely death, the insider adds.

“He was clear in his direction in life and focused and planning ahead with music, projects and tours on the table,” the source says.

The insider calls Shellshock “such a good person,” adding, “People would drop everything to help him and never gave up on him. His friends believed in him and he was such a good-hearted person.”

However, the source adds that “those close to him don’t think he ever felt like he fit in.”

Shellshock was “in and out of drug treatment” through the years, the insider continues. “He’d have another chance and was so thankful and grateful,” the source adds.

Frye, for her part, paid tribute to Shellshock in an emotional post shared via Instagram on Monday, July 1. “My heart is whispering a million I love you’s for the way you loved my children and I so unconditionally,” she wrote. “No words could ever express the love we shared or how we are feeling right now. It is a language all its own,”

Shellshock’s struggle with addiction was not a secret amongst his loved ones or his fans. Early in his career, Shellshock appeared for two seasons each on reality shows Celebrity Rehab and Sober House.

In the days following his death, Shellshock’s family paid tribute to him and referred to his battle with addiction.

“Seth struggled with addiction throughout his life, he did so on a very public platform which was particularly challenging,” his family said in a statement to The Sun. “God knows he tried so hard to beat his demons but sadly he lost his battle.”

Shellshock is survived by his three sons Halo, Gage and Phoenix, whom he shares with three different women. The family’s statement referred to his children as his “proudest accomplishments” in life who he loved “more than anything.”

“Our hearts are shattered by his loss,” the statement concluded. “Seth’s larger-than-life presence touched so many. Seth was a troubled soul but he was a beautiful one and he had a heart of gold.”