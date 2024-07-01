After meeting in the eighth grade, Soleil Moon Frye and Shifty Shellshock evolved from childhood friends to lovers years before his untimely death.

After rising to fame as a child star, Frye married Jason Goldberg in 1998 and expanded their family with four kids. They called it quits in 2020 after over two decades of marriage.

Shellshock, for his part, married Melissa Clark in 2002 and they welcomed son Halo. Following his split from Clark, Shellshock dated Tracy Shelor, with whom he shared son Gage. He also expanded his family with ex-girlfriend Jasmine Lennard.

In September 2021, news broke that Frye and Shellshock had started dating.

“I’ve known Soleil since I was 14 years old in fact when I was about 11 I would watch punky Brewster when I lived in Boston and when I would go skateboarding I’d wear two different colored converse … but over the last six months this women has become the most positive and loyal friend in my life,” he wrote via Instagram one month later. “I just wanted to thank you … [for] lov[ing] me unconditionally I love you @moonfrye my best friend no matter what forever and always.”

Frye and Shellshock continued to document their relationship until early 2022. The duo quietly parted ways before Shellshock died June 2024 of an accidental drug overdose. Frye paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend with a heartbreaking message at the time.

“No words could ever express the love we shared or how we are feeling right now. It is a language all its own,” she wrote via Instagram. “So for now I will use every bit of strength you showed me to hold on to those words you asked me in your beautiful morning gravilly voice on the beach while covering me with kisses. ‘To the people we have lost we will see them again down the road, right?'”

Keep scrolling for Frye and Shellshock’s full relationship timeline:

Early Days

Before they reconnected as adults, Frye and Shellshock were childhood friends. Frye rose to stardom playing Penelope “Punky” Brewster in NBC’s sitcom Punky Brewster. She went on to star in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and The Proud Family. Meanwhile, Shellshock, who was open about his battle with addiction, was known for cofounding the rap rock band Crazy Town.

August 2021

Frye and Shellshock both posted birthday messages to each other on Instagram one month before their relationship made headlines. Shellshock also showed support for Frye when she revealed on her Instagram that three of her four children tested positive for COVID. “Love you all 💖💙🙌🏼,” he wrote in the comments section, to which Frye responded, “@therealcrazytown we love you 💗💗💗.”

September 2021

Multiple news outlets reported that Frye and Shellshock were dating.

December 2021

Frye hinted that Shellshock was spending time with her kids while gushing over their relationship, writing via Instagram, “So grateful for the abundance of love in my life. ❤️✨❤️✨.” The couple also celebrated Christmas together with a sweet social media post.

January 2022

Frye and Shellshock enjoyed a romance getaway according to snaps they shared on Instagram.

February 2022

Frye and Shellshock looked loved-up in various Instagram photos in honor of Valentine’s Day.

April 2022

The duo were all smiles while hanging out with their friends.

April 2022

"A wise person once told me, 'If you make the Documentary you set out to make, you were not really listening.' Ain't that the truth. Looking forward to sharing the journey with you all," Frye captioned her last Instagram post that featured Shellshock. Three months later, Shellshock was arrested for driving under the influence in Los Angeles. He was arrested and charged with another DUI in South Carolina in April 2023.

November 2022

Frye confirmed she was single and focused on the future. “I’m dating myself. It’s awesome,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Here’s what I’ve been doing lately, which is really beautiful. I have been taking myself on dates and doing self-love. That has been really where I’ve been at, which is amazing.”

June 2024

Frye issued a statement after Shellshock died at age 49.

“My heart is whispering a million I love you’s for the way you loved my children and I so unconditionally,” she wrote via Instagram. “I can still see your smiling sweet face in middle school when you kissed me in your tunnel of love and the way you swept me away again as we grew up to show me what that timeless kind of love feels like.”

Frye continued: “I believe we will Seth… and when we do, the most charming bad ass tattoed angel in mismatched shoes, who taught me how to drink up life again will be standing there with the biggest smile. I will instantly see your moon on fire cheek welcoming your family, friends, fans and loved ones under loving double rainbow arches… I love you forever and always. Your Moonfire xx.”