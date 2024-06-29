Shifty Shellshock’s Family Breaks Silence on Crazy Town Frontman’s Death

The family of Shifty Shellshock, real name Seth Binzer, has broken their silence following the Crazy Town frontman’s death at age 49.

“To Seth, the world was art — he loved every part of it, from music and fashion to graffiti, skateboarding and his hometown of Los Angeles,” Shellshock’s family said in a statement to The Sun on Saturday, June 29. “He loved his three boys more than anything, and his dedication to his music and fans never wavered.”

Shellshock was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Monday, June 24. Three days later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that the performer’s cause of death was an accidental drug overdose.

Shellshock is survived by three children — sons Halo, Gage and Phoenix — whom he shared with three different women, and who the statement referred to as his “proudest accomplishments.”

Shellshock’s history with substance abuse was no secret, as he had appeared on VH1 shows Celebrity Rehab and Sober House early in his career. He appeared on both reality shows for two seasons. (Shellshock founded the rap rock band Crazy Town in 1995 with Bret “Epic” Mazur.)

“Seth struggled with addiction throughout his life, he did so on a very public platform which was particularly challenging,” his family’s statement continued. “God knows he tried so hard to beat his demons but sadly he lost his battle.”

They concluded, “Our hearts are shattered by his loss. Seth’s larger-than-life presence touched so many. Seth was a troubled soul but he was a beautiful one and he had a heart of gold.”

Crazy Town’s manager, Howie Hubberman, confirmed Shellshock’s overdose to Us Weekly on Thursday, June 27. “Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town’s rapid success with ‘Butterfly,’ never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions,” Hubberman said. “We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here.”

The statement continued, “The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street-purchased drugs. Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately, no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included.”

A representative for Shellshock told Us on Tuesday, June 25, described the rapper as a “courageous fighter full of talent, light, compassion, love and grace.”

“He will be missed by so many. He was one of those souls that was magnetic,” the rep added. “We will miss you, Seth. Thank you for your talents and contributions to our music industry. We were all blessed to have had you.”