Sienna Miller learned that age is just a number when she began dating boyfriend Oli Green, who is 14 years her junior.

“I didn’t expect to take it seriously,” Miller, 42, told Harper’s Bazaar of the early days of her and Green’s romance in an interview published on Tuesday, June 11. “And then quite quickly, I fell in love.”

Miller explained that when she met Green, 27, at a Halloween party, she wasn’t searching for someone in his age bracket.

“I wasn’t like, ‘I’m gonna get a younger boyfriend,’” she recalled. “It was more, ‘F–k! Why are you young? That’s so annoying.'”

The Horizon actress, who went public with Green in March 2022, later realized that the couple’s age difference made them more suitable.

“There is a difference in the way that generation of men respect women,” Miller said. “It’s specific to him, he is very wise and well-adjusted, but I do believe it’s also that generation. They have grown up with a slightly more level playing field. I see it in his female friends as well as in the men.”

Miller noted that when she was coming of age in the late 1990s, she experienced predatory male behavior that all too often was swept under the rug. “I could talk myself into all sorts of shapes to make the men in the room feel comfortable,” she said of the time period. “And God forbid that you offend a man’s ego by rejecting them.”

The mother of two called her youth a “slightly belittling time” because of the male-female dynamic.

“It’s interesting, being older now, and having been raised in that moment, learning from people who are younger about how clear they are in their boundaries,” Miller explained. “Having that self-assuredness and self-advocacy, having ‘no’ in the repertoire in a way that we just weren’t encouraged to have.”

As her career grew, Miller found her own strength, and with a “s–t ton” of therapy, she said she feels “much more balanced and settled and wise.”

Now in her 40s, Miller has realized that she got “some wisdom from all of the things I’ve been through. The more interesting and complicated your life is, the better you’ll end up being.”

That self-realization has also spilled over into her role as a mother. Miller shares daughter Marlowe, 11, with ex Tom Sturridge and a daughter, 5 months, with Green.

Miller described her eldest child as a “magical” person who is “straddling this kind of comedy-jokester part of me and this intensity that comes from [her dad’s] brilliant mind.”

While Miller revealed she wasn’t planning to get pregnant, she always wanted a sibling for Marlowe, and her and Green’s baby girl has been an answer to that prayer.

“I’m in heaven,” she said of welcoming her youngest child. “It’s been a cathartic, healing experience, which sounds woo-woo, but it’s grounded in a way that reflects the life that I want to be living.”