Sienna Miller Recalls Madness and Chaos of Jude Law Relationship

With more than a decade of hindsight, Sienna Miller is able to look back on her relationship with ex Jude Law.

The two dated from 2003 to 2006, then briefly got back together in 2009 before ending it for good a couple years later. Miller now recalls the “madness and chaos” of their relationship, which also included the drama of Law’s affair with him and his ex-wife Sadie Frost‘s nanny playing out in the public eye.

“It makes you go completely mad, which is ideal for them,” she said in an interview on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine with James Corden. “The more you spiral, the better it is in terms of selling papers — that English thing of just wanting to tear people down. It felt so celebratory.”

Miller, 42, contrasted the high of an ascendant acting career coming at the same time she fell in love with Law, 51, with the constant scrutiny from the media.

“I just started working and I was in a big film and in love with this idol, and very, very happy, but the flip side of it was so dark, so quickly,” she said.

Miller added that as a young woman, she had “very little agency” in how her story was portrayed in the press. As a result, she began drinking “too much” and going out too often, reflecting behavior she saw from other celebrities throughout the aughts.

“But that also breeds more panic and it was just an ouroboros of kind of mess,” she said. “[There was] a lot of chaos personally with our relationship, and I think everything fed into itself, and it just became this very unmanageable energy.”

The chaos came to a boiling point once news broke of Law’s affair. In a 2020 interview with the Daily Beast, Miller said she has no recollection of the six weeks that followed.

“People who came to see me and said we had dinner, and I don’t remember,” she admitted. “I was in so much shock over it all. And I’d really just begun. I was 23. But if you get through that, you feel like you could get through anything.”

Law did issue a public apology directed at Miller, but that did little to quell Miller’s inner turmoil.

“I see other people who went through it and didn’t kind of come out the other side as well, so I’m quite proud,” she told Corden.

Law has seven children, including three that he shares with Frost, to whom he was married before his relationship with Miller. He is currently married to Phillipa Coan.

Miller later became engaged to actor Tom Sturridge, and the two share a daughter, Marlowe, 11. She is currently dating actor Oli Green and the two welcomed a daughter in late 2023.