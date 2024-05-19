Sienna Miller and partner Oli Green had never been on a vacation together alone before their babymoon in the Maldives.

“When Oli and I were preparing for the trip we realized that we’d never actually been on holiday, just the two of us, in our entire relationship,” Miller, 42, wrote in an essay penned for The Sunday Times, published on Sunday, May 19. “So it was really magical to have that time together, thinking about each other and the baby that was about to arrive.”

Miller and Green, 27, spent a week at the Soneva Fushi resort in the Maldives “for a week at the end of last year” while she was 32 weeks pregnant. “I was lucky to have an easy pregnancy, so I was up for traveling far,” she wrote.

Despite being in her third trimester, that didn’t stop Miller from enjoying her babymoon to its fullest extent. “I’ve got a very get-up-and-go attitude, so I didn’t want to just lie around,” Miller wrote. “We went swimming all the time and rode around on bicycles, which I think gave everyone a heart attack because I was enormous.”

She added, “Ultimately, indulgence and delicious food is all you care about at that point.”

Miller and Green were first linked in February 2022, when the couple was spotted out on a date in New York. The notoriously private couple welcomed their daughter (whose name has not been revealed to the public) in late 2023.

While they did not announce the birth, Miller and Green were spotted out in London with their newborn in January. (Miller also shares daughter Marlowe, 11, with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge.) Before that, news of Miller’s pregnancy broke last August when she was photographed bikini-clad showing off her baby bump while on vacation in Ibiza with Green and Marlowe.

Last year, the Anatomy of a Scandal actress said she had long wanted to give Marlowe a sibling. “I felt so bad that Marlowe didn’t have a little partner in crime,” Miller told Vogue in her December 2023 cover story. “So I became that for her. I think I tried to compensate for every bit that she was lacking.”

Miller, who has a 14-year age gap with Green, opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs when she turned 40 in an April 2022 interview with Elle UK, where she also expressed her desire to have more children.

“Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade [of their 30s] — that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me,” she said at the time. “Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”