Alice Wetterlund is speaking up. The Silicon Valley alum called out her former costar T.J. Miller in a series of tweets about her time on the HBO comedy.

Miller, 37, recently came under fire on Twitter for booking appearances on various podcasts and comedy shows despite a headline-making sexual assault allegation made against him in December. Wetterlund, 37, joined the chorus of critics on Tuesday, July 17.

“Yes! It is definitely time to rehabilitate TJ Miller’s career!” she sarcastically tweeted. “We can’t afford to lose talent at a time like this, we need more — not less — comedic hijinks such as *checks notes* calling in a fake bomb threat.” (Miller was arrested in April for calling in a false threat while aboard an Amtrak train.)

When one fan commented that she loved Wetterlund’s role as Carla Walton on Silicon Valley, the actress tweeted, “Thank you! I hope to not ruin it for you, but TJ Miller was a bully and petulant brat and pretty much everyone who had any power on that (almost all male) set, including the male cast members, enabled him and were complicit in his unprofessionalism. They can f–k off forever.”

She continued, “I’m pretty open about this, and I don’t know if other women on the show had a different experience than me, but it was kind of a nightmare.”

Wetterlund told another fan that she decided to stay on the show despite her feelings because she “needed the job” and “had no idea it wasn’t always toxic and weird” working in the TV industry.

The cast of Silicon Valley included Thomas Middleditch, Josh Brener, Martin Starr and Kumail Nanjiani. Wetterlund did not name any specific men other than Miller, though.

The comedian, who left the series in May 2017 after four seasons, denied the December claim that he sexually assaulted and punched a woman while attending George Washington University in Washington, D.C., in the early 2000s. In a joint statement posted on his wife Kate Miller’s Twitter account on December 19, he called the accusation “false” and said he champions “people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Miller’s rep for comment.

