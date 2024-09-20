Simone Biles Reveals New ‘Made In Heaven’ Tattoo 

Simone Biles is proudly showing off her new ink.

On Thursday, September 19, the Olympic champion, 27, revealed a tattoo on the back of her neck that reads “MADE IN HEAVEN” in finely drawn black ink.

Biles’ tattoo artist Sydney Smith first posted her handiwork on her Instagram page, then Biles shared it to her Stories. The previous day, she shared a clip of herself seemingly preparing to lie down on a black cot to get inked.

Biles has kept busy since winning three gold medals and one silver at the Paris Olympics over the summer. This week, she launched her limited edition collection with Athleta and kicked off her nationwide Gold Over America Tour with fellow gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, plus other members of Team USA. Ahead of the first event on Monday, September 16, Biles took to Instagram to show off a sweatshirt that featured gold bedazzled letters spelling out “GOAT,” a.k.a. Greatest of All Time.

Meanwhile, reports circulated that Biles could have taken home four gold medals in Paris, but missed out because of a scoring inquiry that was never registered. In a video submitted Monday as part of Chiles’ appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal regarding the ruling that took her bronze medal away, Biles asked coach Cécile Landi, “Is he asking?” to which Landi replied, “He said he did.”

Cecile’s husband and coach, Laurent Landi, proceeded to speak in French. Cecile turned to Biles and said, “They didn’t send it.” Cecile then asked Laurent, “What about Jordan? You want to try?”

The footage was supplied by director Katie Walsh and production company Religion of Sports, who received permission to film as part of Biles’ documentary, Simone Biles Rising. (The first two episodes dropped on Netflix earlier this year.)

Biles placed in second in the floor final, earning a 14.133 with a 6.9 difficulty. If she had received full credit for her split lead, she would have earned an additional 0.10 in difficulty and a 14.233. The score would’ve placed her above Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who received a 14.166 and earned the gold medal.

“Honestly not a big deal for me, Rebeca had a better floor anyways,” Biles wrote via X on Tuesday, September 17. “Upsetting how it wasn’t processed but I’m not mad at the results.”

Biles ended her post: “BUT JUSTICE FOR JORDAN. ya hear me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Chiles, 23, initially placed fifth in the women’s floor exercise final on August 5, with Romania’s Ana Barbosu announced as the third-place winner. However, after Team USA requested an inquiry into the difficulty of one of her skills, Chiles moved to third place. But days later, the Court of Arbitration for Sport reverted her score and stripped her of her medal.