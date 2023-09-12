Christine Brown is grateful for David Wooley after her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

“It’s really nice to be with someone who doesn’t have any ‘special requirements’ before we get married,” Christine, 51, wrote via Instagram on Monday, September 11, alongside photos of herself and David, 63, celebrating the start of football season. “I love being loved for just being who I am. I Love you @david__wooley! #marriage #soulmates #loveofmylife #blessed.”

Christine, who spiritually married Kody, 54, in 1995, decided to end her marriage to the patriarch and relocate to Utah in November 2021. That March, she exclusively told Us Weekly that she felt like she’d lost her voice in the family.

“Anytime we’ve had major decisions, I go through a time where I’m like, ‘Does my opinion really even matter here?’ That’s when we struggle the most … is when I feel like I don’t really have a say or I don’t really have an opinion,” she said at the time.

Fans of Sister Wives are well aware of Kody’s “special requirements” for his wives, which have been mentioned at various times during the TLC series and include modest clothing and little to no alcohol consumption. There is also the idea of “sacred loneliness,” which requires the women to spend time alone while he splits his time between them.

Related: Sister Wives' Christine Brown and Kody Brown's Ups and Downs Over the Years Christine Brown‘s split from now-ex Kody Brown came as a shock to Sister Wives viewers. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we […]

The concept of “sacred loneliness” was revisited by Christine on the most recent episode of Sister Wives, which aired on Sunday, September 10, and was filmed in December 2022. Meri, 52, celebrated Christmas Eve with Kody, 54, and Robyn, 44. Christine arrived at the vacation rental later, where she stayed for several days.

“Sacred loneliness? Like you’re supposed to honor the fact that you’re lonely?” she quipped during the season 18 episode. Kody, for his part, clarified the “special requirements” were only for Christine, and Janelle, 54, because they asked to join the family and were not “courted” like Meri, 52, and Robyn, 44.

Kody and Christine share daughters Aspen, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendolyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13, and son Paedon, 25. In addition to his children with Christine, Kody shares son Solomon, 11, and daughter Ariella, 7, with wife Robyn Brown and adopted her three children from a previous marriage: son Dayton, 21, and daughters Aurora, 21, and Breanna, 19. He is also father to six kids — Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savannah 18 — with ex Janelle Brown and shares 27-year-old Leon with ex Meri Brown.

After filming the holiday episodes of Sister Wives, Janelle and Meri also announced their respective splits from Kody in December 2022 and January 2023, respectively. Janelle confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody had been “sported” for several months. Meri, meanwhile, released a joint statement with the patriarch in January stating they decided to “permanently terminate” their marriage.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Christine, meanwhile, announced her engagement to David in April after less than one year of dating. “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” she told Us in a statement at the time. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

Related: 'Sister Wives' Family Guide: Get to Know Kody Brown's Spouses and Kids Sister Wives star Kody Brown has his hands full with wife Robyn Brown and his three former partners, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. Kody’s family — which includes 18 total children— was thrust into the spotlight in September 2010 when Sister Wives premiered. At the time, Kody was courting his fourth wife, Robyn, […]

Amid her new romance, Christine reflected on how her opinion of plural marriage has changed over time. “For years, I cared. Whatever he needed, whatever he wanted — I wanted to be the best wife ever,” she shared in an August episode of the show. “Even when it didn’t matter to him, I would have done anything he needed me to do. But I’m done.”