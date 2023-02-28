Stating her truth. Sister Wives star Meri Brown addressed rumors regarding her sexuality in a recent Instagram Live video.

While answering fan questions during the livestream, the TLC personality, 52, took the opportunity to set the record straight on speculation about her love life, specifically, who she’s romantically interested in.

“I am straight,” she said in the clip shared on Saturday, February 25.

Her friend Jenn Sullivan, who joined Meri on the livestream, brought up one rumor she’d heard about her, sharing, “I recently had someone tell me that they read an article that you and I are together.”

Meri went on the explain how living in the public eye lends itself to rumors like those. “Listen, it does not matter who I take a picture with and post it,” the reality star — who shares child Leon with ex-husband Kody Brown — stated. “I’m either dating this guy or dating this girl, because people can’t seem to think that I can be friends — completely platonic friends — with females or males. It doesn’t matter.”

After another fan asked why she felt the need to bring the topic up, she said, “It’s a common topic of conversation on whether or not I’m going to come out or not. And I’m coming out as being straight, so there you go.”

As a mother to a transgender child, Meri wrapped up the discussion by clarifying that being a part of the LGBTQ+ community is “not a bad thing to be,” adding, “Whatever you want to be is whoever you are. It’s not a big deal. I just know what I like.”

A few months before Meri officially split from Kody in December 2022, their child Leon came out as transgender. “Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my s–t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” the 26-year-old captioned a June 2022 Instagram post. “So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that I am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”

At the time, Meri showed her support by sharing the post on her Instagram Story, captioning it, “You are my sunshine.”

In a February YouTube video, Leon’s half-sister, Gwendlyn Brown, revealed that Leon had found “a safer community for themselves” outside of their family. As the 21-year-old — who is one of six children Kody shares with another of his ex-wives, Christine Brown — explained in the video, “Leon has been, since childhood, kind of the odd one out in the family because they had no siblings from their mom to really get along with.”

She continued: “They just probably felt like the odd one out. And also with Leon being transgender and queer in general, and being in a family that predominantly practices a Mormon fundamentalist faith. Mormonism hasn’t really traditionally been kind to queer people, especially with a family that’s quite a bit conservative and partially against transsexuality in general.”

As of February, Kody remains married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Christine and Kody’s fellow ex-wife, Janelle Brown, also confirmed their respective splits in late 2022.