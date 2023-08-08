Meri Brown is keeping her parents’ memories alive — and working through her grief — after their deaths.

“Miss these two amazing humans,” Brown, 52, captioned an Instagram snap on Monday, August 7, of her mom, Bonnie Joyce Ahistrom, and dad William James Jr.’s joint headstone. “Miss their wisdom, their laughter, their love.”

The Sister Wives star revealed, “Nothing feels as lonely some days as when you don’t have mom and dad with you. Nothing can replace them.”

Brown explained that there are “so many sweet memories of them will live on” as she and child Leon, 28, continue to live happy lives. “Hopefully I can share a small spark of their light with the world,” she concluded, noting that she made a “quick pit stop” at the cemetery during her “travels.”

Brown lost her father in 2007 and her mother in 2021. Sister Wives documented the moment when Brown learned her mom died at age 76.

“I found out that she had been having a heart attack for a few days. It’s not something I’m ready for,” Brown said in the September 2022 episode while driving to her mom’s home in Utah. “She’s only 76. … I don’t even know how to do this. It just happened so fast. My mom was the most giving person that I ever knew.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Following her death, Meri’s now-ex-husband, Kody Brown, told the cameras how heartbreaking the loss was for him. “Bonnie was my first mother-in-law. I fell in love with her first,” Kody, 54, explained at the time. “She was always just warm to me.”

Kody married first wife Meri in 1990. He proceeded to spiritually wed Janelle Brown in 1992 and Christine Brown in 1993. Robyn Brown joined the plural family in 2010 and four years later they legally married. Kody divorced Meri in 2014 and remained in a spiritual union with her until they announced in January that they’d parted ways.

Meri and Kody, who share Leon, publicly confirmed their split via an Instagram statement, writing, “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

The breakup came after Christine, 51, announced in November 2021 that she and Kody had called it quits. Janelle, for her part, confirmed during a Sister Wives tell-all episode that aired in December 2022 that she and Kody had been “separated for months.”

Kody, who shares six children with Christine and six children with Janelle, 54, is still married to Robyn, 44. Kody and Robyn share two kids. The patriarch is also the adoptive father of Robyn’s three children from a past marriage.