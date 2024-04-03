Meri Brown is reflecting on her love for the late Garrison Brown following his death at age 25.

The Sister Wives star, 53, shared a throwback photo of herself with Garrison via Instagram on Tuesday, April 2, which evoked strong emotions.

“Looking through my phone tonight on the hunt for something completely unrelated, I came across this old photo of Garrison and me from 2018,” she wrote alongside the image, which featured them smiling together . “A photo I didn’t remember I had, and one that I will forever cherish.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Garrison died in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home on Tuesday, March 5, after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The late son of Meri’s ex-husband, Kody Brown, and her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, was 25 years old.

At the time of his death, Janelle, 54, and Kody, 55, shared a joint statement confirming the news.

“[We] are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the statement read. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

In looking back at Garrison’s life, Meri wrote that seeing the 2018 photo “immediately moved me to tears, a testament of the love I have for him, the pain of the loss of him.” She continued, “It’s a reminder that grief comes in unexpected waves, memories of the moments with him all that remains.”

Meri also noted that it has been one month since Garrison passed away.

“Four weeks today without him here with us,” she wrote. “A lifetime of memories to hold sacred.”

Meri also remembered Garrison last month in a tribute to her late mom, Bonnie Ahlstrom, who died in 2021.

“This week has been full of an array of emotions, but I couldn’t let this March 9th pass without acknowledging and celebrating my sweet mom on her birthday,” Meri wrote via Instagram alongside a photo in which she smiles next to her mom. “She’s the one who always gave comfort and support, and was there at the drop of a hat when you needed her.

She continued, “I have a little more comfort this week knowing that she was likely on Garrison’s welcoming committee, smiling that perfect smile at him and holding his sweet face in her loving hands. Keep an eye on our boy up there, Mom! And give him a hug for me!”

Garrison was a staff sergeant in the Nevada National Guard and a member of the 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry. On Sunday, March 24, the Nevada National Guard honored him in a ceremony at the Clark County Armory.

“Known for his adventurous spirit, Brown traveled extensively, exploring multiple countries and continents,” the National Guard’s Facebook post read. “He had a passion for comedy, amateur craftsmanship and adventurous photography, with his night sky photography particularly moving those who viewed it.”

“Brown’s friends and family remember him for his sense of humor and ability to connect with others. His passing has left a void in their hearts,” the post continued. “His memory serves as a reminder to cherish loved ones and prioritize compassion.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.