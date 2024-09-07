Disney Channel alum Skai Jackson will not face charges following her domestic battery arrest.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office declined to file charges against Jackson, 22, in recent court documents obtained by People.

“Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding,” a rep for the actress told Us Weekly on Saturday, September 7. “We appreciate that the DA determined very quickly that there should be no charges of any kind and Skai looks forward to putting this behind her.”

Jackson has not further addressed the situation.

The former child star was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery on August 8. At the time, Us confirmed that authorities were called to Universal Studios in L.A. after Jackson and her boyfriend allegedly got into an argument.

Speaking to police officers on the scene, both Jackson and her boyfriend, who has not been publicly identified, denied getting into a physical altercation. Jackson further claimed that they are engaged and expecting a baby.

Jackson was released from police custody several hours later on $20,000 bail and has not further addressed the incident or her relationship status.

Jackson rose to fame playing Zuri Ross on Disney Channel’s Jessie from 2011 to 2015, reprising the role on the network’s Bunk’d spinoff. Jackson also had featured roles in Marvel Rising, Sheroes and competed on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

Despite a career in the spotlight, Jackson prefers to keep certain things to herself.

“Now when it comes to telling the business, I don’t tell all my friends my business,” she explained in a 2023 social media video. “Just because you need to have things to yourself, as well. Not everybody needs to know every single piece about your life.”

Jackson added, “I don’t owe anyone anything and I don’t need to show you guys every bit and piece of my life for what? I like to keep things to myself, like, y’all know how I act [which] is pretty much how I act in real life, but I don’t need to disclose everything that I do.”

Jackson later gave Us insight into her life with her inner circle.

“I’m meeting friends for a quick bite before heading home for some much-needed rest,” Jackson revealed, sharing her “Day in the Life” routine. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of the night chillin’ with my dog, Otis.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.