Not one to shy away from a compliment. Skeet Ulrich left a flirty comment on Lucy Hale’s Instagram after the two sparked dating rumors with plenty of PDA.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 31, posted a photo of herself posing in front of a window while wearing a gray T-shirt, plaid miniskirt and black lace-up boots on Thursday, February 25. “I miss New York,” she captioned the shot.

Ulrich, 51, replied to show his approval, writing: “My goodness!!”

While Hale responded to several of her famous friends who also commented on the post, including Lily Collins, Maggie Q and Bailee Madison, she did not acknowledge the Riverdale alum’s reply.

The actress and Ulrich were spotted kissing on Sunday, February 21, while out for a meal in Los Angeles. The duo also held hands across the table, and she kissed his hand. They then departed the restaurant, with the actor wrapping his arms around Hale from behind.

Their date comes after his split from Megan Blake Irwin last year. The Scream star and the Australian beauty went public with their relationship in May 2020. The model addressed backlash to their more than 20-year age difference the following month.

“I’m 28 and my boyfriend is 50,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “There is NOTHING wrong or weird about this AT ALL. … If anyone has a problem or has anything to think or say about that than please unfollow us both and go about your OWN lives. LOVE IS LOVE. I hope and wish everyone finds real love in life.”

The pair sparked split speculation in September after she was seen with Luke Rockhold.

Ulrich shares 19-year-old twins, Jakob and Naiia, with ex-wife Georgina Cates, whom he was married to from 1997 to 2005. He was also previously married to Amelia Jackson-Gray from 2012 to 2015 and engaged to Rose Costa from 2016 to 2017.

Hale, for her part, was most recently linked to Colton Underwood in July 2020. However, she opened up about being single amid the coronavirus pandemic later that month.

“If anything during this time it’s taught [me] — because I’ve done the whole thing basically alone and I used to hate being alone — I feel the only way I’m gonna date someone next is if they make my life better because I’m so happy right now having my own routine,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m on a dating site now and I still never met up with any of them because I’m too nervous. Believe it or not, I’m really shy in that sense.”

Hale and Ulrich have a career connection: she starred on the short-lived Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene in 2020, while he was a series regular on the original show prior to his season 5 exit earlier this month.