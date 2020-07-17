Colton Underwood Goes on a Hike With Lucy Hale After Cassie Randolph Split

New flame? Colton Underwood was spotted on a hike with Lucy Hale just two months after calling it quits on his relationship with Cassie Randolph.

The Bachelor alum, 28, and Hale, 31, were photographed by TMZ on Wednesday, July 15, as they hiked together in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The outing comes one day after Us Weekly reported that Underwood was back on the dating scene and has no plans to rekindle his romance with Randolph, 25.

“He is moving on as much as he can, has been dating and is excited about this new chapter,” an insider explained. “There is no chance that Colton and Cassie will get back together.”

The former football player met Randolph while filming season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. The pair announced their split in May after nearly two years of dating.

The speech therapy assistant appeared on The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever on July 6 for a brief interview where she vaguely discussed their breakup. Randolph later explained on her Instagram Story that she appeared on the show out of respect for the franchise.

Days after Randolph’s interview, Underwood called out his ex for appearing on the show at all.

“When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends,” he wrote via Instagram. “I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week.”

Randolph later accused Underwood of trying to monetize their breakup by writing an additional chapter about it in his memoir, The First Time. A rep for the former Bachelorette star told Us that Randolph’s accusations were “simply not true.”

As for Hale, the Pretty Little Liars alum told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, July 16, that she feels “more single than ever” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“If anything during this time it’s taught [me] – because I’ve done the whole thing basically alone and I used to hate being alone – I feel the only way I’m gonna date someone next is if they make my life better because I’m so happy right now having my own routine,” Hale explained. “I’m on a dating site now and I still never met up with any of them because I’m too nervous. Believe it or not, I’m really shy in that sense.”

The former Katy Keene star was previously linked to David Henrie from 2007 to 2009, Chris Zylka in 2012, Graham Rogers in 2013, Anthony Kalabretta from 2015 to 2017 and Riley Smith in 2018.