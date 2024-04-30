As the World Turns stars Cady McClain and Jon Lindstrom are calling it quits.

“We are taking this opportunity to make a short statement about our relationship status. It may be obvious to some based on our posts that we’ve taken some time apart,” the duo shared in a joint Instagram statement on Saturday, April 27. “After serious consideration we have decided that our goals have been taking us in different directions and to end our marriage.”

The pair made it clear they’re planning to “remain friends” and “wish each other every happiness” despite their plans to divorce.

“As people who work in the public eye, it can be difficult to have a private life,” they concluded. “Regardless, we ask for your kind consideration in this matter.”

McClain, 54, and Lindstrom, 66, met during their time on CBS’ As the World Turns. McClain played Rosanna Cabot on the soap opera from 2002 to 2005, returning to the show in 2007 until departing the series in 2010. (She won a Daytime Emmy Award for her role in 2004.) Lindstrom starred as Craig Montgomery from 2008 to 2010. The former couple tied the knot in February 2014, years after their respective departures from the soap.

They were married for a little over 10 years before sharing their divorce news.

Lindstrom was previously married to fellow soap star and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Eileen Davidson. They tied the knot in 1997 and split in 2000.

Aside from their As the World Turns roles, both McClain and Lindstrom starred in various other soap opera roles as well.

McClain also played Dixie Cooney on All My Children in a recurring role from 1988 to 2013, winning a Daytime Emmy for her performance in 1990. She also starred as Kelly Andrews on The Young and the Restless from 2014 to 2015 before nabbing the part of Jennifer Horton on Days of Our Lives from 2020 to 2023, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021.

Lindstrom, for his part, played two separate characters on General Hospital over the years. His first stint on the show ran from 1992 to 1995, where he played Ryan Chamberlain. The actor returned to the character in 2018. From 1993 to 1997 and again in 2004 and 2013, Lindstrom appeared on General Hospital as Kevin Collins. (He also played Kevin Collins on the General Hospital spinoff, Port Charles, from 1997 to 2003.)