Reunited and it feels so good! Sofia Richie cleared up any questions about her relationship with Scott Disick in a heartwarming Instagram post.

“Whole heart,” the model captioned a pic shared on her Instagram Story Tuesday, June 5. In the photo, Richie can be seen sitting in Disick’s lap on a private plane as he wraps his arms around her in a warm embrace.

“Never believe the internet,” Richie wrote shortly after in a follow-up post.

The 19-year-old is likely referring to the couple’s brief split after Disick, 35, was unfaithful. “He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told [her father] Lionel [Richie],” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.”

Disick — who began dating Richie in summer 2017 — was also spotted getting cozy with another woman at Kanye West’s Ye album listening party in Wyoming on Thursday, May 31. According to a source, the reality star was “really sloppy” and “could barely speak.”

Just two days after their breakup, Richie reconciled with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “They are now back together and Scott isn’t done with her,” an insider explained to Us. “Sofia had a strange weekend and Scott and her are working through things.”

In fact, an eyewitness told Us the pair “were happy [and] in good moods” while having lunch together at Nobu on Monday, June 4.

Disick shot down split reports on his Instagram Story Monday: “We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us.”

