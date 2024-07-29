New mom Sofia Richie Grainge is soaking up the precious moments of newborn bliss.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, July 28, to share insight into her family life two months after welcoming her daughter, Eloise, with husband Elliot Grainge.

“Right where I want to be,” the model captioned a series of images.

A touching image of Elliot, 30, tenderly holding his daughter kicked off a carousel of snapshots of Sofia’s family life.

The collection of images also included a close-up of the newborn’s feet, plus a pink cupcake decorated with frosting that read “2 months.”

Another photo showed the baby already rocking designer drab — a Dior shirt matched with floral footed pants. Just as cute was a snap of Eloise lying on her stomach in an all-pink outfit, including the booties, showing off angel wings adorning the back of her top.

In each of the photos, Eloise’s face was strategically obscured, including the final mother-daughter image where the back of Sofia is seen holding Eloise in her arms.

Back in May, Sofia announced the safe arrival of her baby via Instagram, sharing a black and white image of the newborn’s feet.

“Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍,” she captioned the shot.

The model, who tied the knot with Elliot in a lavish ceremony in France in April 2023, kept her pregnancy news under wraps until January when she was six months along.

“I found out very, very early,” she explained in a Vogue interview in January. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

Since welcoming the newest addition, the couple has embraced their new roles as parents.

“Sofia and Elliot have been on cloud nine since welcoming baby Eloise,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “They are still adjusting to becoming parents, but it’s come fairly natural to both of them.”

Despite gushing over their newborn via social media, the pair have been careful to keep their daughter out of the spotlight during these early days.

“Sofia and Elliot haven’t let many people over to see the baby,” the insider added. “They’re both being very protective.”