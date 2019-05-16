Sophie Turner is feeling husband Joe Jonas’ hilarious new photo spread and she’s not afraid to let the world know it.

The Game of Thrones actress, 23, got flirty in the comments section of an LOL-worthy shot the DNCE frontman, 29, posted to his Instagram on Wednesday, May 1, from a recent shoot with Paper magazine that showed him posing in a white sleeveless vest with a faux heart tattoo on his arm and a flute.

Jonas added a reference to an Anchorman quote as his caption, writing, “Everyone: ‘You play jazz flute?’ Me: ‘I dabble…’

Apparently, the flute did the trick for his new bride — Turner responded with “Daddy.”

The Grammy nominee also shared several other photos from the spread, including one of him in a retro sweater and a flattened hairdo cuddling up to a ferret and his cover shot in a pair of oversized glasses alongside his Jonas Brothers bandmates.

The Dark Phoenix star and the “Cake by the Ocean” singer are loving married life after ttying the knot with a surprise ceremony on May 1. “They’re enjoying the newness of being married and being able to call each other ‘husband’ and ‘wife,’” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They’re just super happy.”

The couple, who started dating in late 2016 and got engaged one year later, said their I do’s at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas in front of friends, including Diplo, who shared videos of the event to Instagram Stories, and Dan + Shay, who performed “Speechless” during the nuptials.

Turner’s longtime manager, Phil McIntyre, stepped in to walk her down the aisle.

The Thirteenth Tale alum confirmed their “last-minute” marriage on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala, telling Louis Vuitton, “Camp is, um, hard to define. Let me give you an example of camp. I think camp is, um, getting married in Vegas last minute after the Billboard Music Awards [because] that would be fun. I’d like to try that. That’s camp.”

