Joe Jonas better watch out! While many people would assume that getting engaged to the Jonas Brothers singer was the best day of Sophie Turner’s life, the special moment has some competition.

The Game of Thrones star, 23, went out of her comfort zone to do a yoga classed filled with goats for British Vogue. Although she said she typically hates that form of exercise, she was thrilled by the furry additions to her workout.

“Yoga’s new for me. I had actually been told by a doctor never to do yoga, but I made an excuse for the goats,” the British actress said in a video published on Thursday, April 11. “The excitement I felt throughout my body when I saw the goats walk in was just … complete and pure ecstasy.”

Turner then compared the joy she felt when she saw the animals to another special day — when Jonas, 29, popped the question. She gushed, “I’ve never felt that excited about anything in my life. Ever. And I’ve been proposed to and that wasn’t even the best day of my life — this was.”

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress’ happiness was apparent as she did classic yoga poses while surrounded by goats of all ages and sizes. She took a particular liking to a baby goat named Lucy, whom Turner said “holds a special place in [her] heart.”

While the Josie star was clear about goat yoga being better than the DNCE frontman’s proposal, perhaps the couple’s upcoming wedding, which a source told Us Weekly is happening in France in July 2019, will take the crown.

“We’re trying to keep [the ceremony] as low key as possible, so it’s more of an intimate thing,” the Louis Vuitton ambassador divulged in the May 2019 issue of Harper’s Bazaar U.K.

She also gushed about the Disney Channel alum’s personality, which is the opposite of hers. “He’s lovely. He’s just the funniest,” she said. “He’s the most fun, energetic, positive person I’ve ever seen. I’m pessimistic, so we balance each other out.”

The couple met on social media and were first romantically linked in fall 2016 after they were spotted getting cozy at a Kings of Leon concert. Less than one year later, the “Sucker” crooner proposed.

