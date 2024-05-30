‘Southern Charm’ Alum Kathryn Dennis Seemingly Addresses DUI Arrest 

Southern Charm alum Kathryn Dennis seems to have addressed her DUI arrest.

Dennis, 32, was arrested on Monday, May 20, for reportedly driving under the influence. She had been involved in a three-car collision in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

On Wednesday, May 29, she apparently alluded to the incident with an inspirational quote that she shared via her Instagram Stories, where posts disappear after 24 hours.

“You can literally be here today and gone tomorrow,” read the quote. “Be grateful, be humble, be appreciative, be kind, be loving.”

Related: Kathryn Dennis’ Ups and Downs Over the Years Southern Charm alum Kathryn Dennis has experienced a series of ups and downs in the public eye. The former Bravo star made her debut on the network in 2014 when she appeared as a “friend of” the Southern Charm cast during the show’s first season. When the fan-favorite series returned for a second season the […]

Days after Dennis’ arrest, TMZ published footage it obtained that showed her breaking down when she was handcuffed and taken into custody.

“Y’all are ruining my life,” she said in the backseat of a police vehicle, per video posted by TMZ on Thursday, May 23. “And my kids’ [lives]. Thanks for nothing. You didn’t even do a field sobriety test to know if you’re legit or not. No, you sure didn’t. You didn’t do a blood alcohol test. Maybe I don’t have the best balance in the whole wide world, but you sure didn’t confirm what you were doing.”

Local police officers had asked Dennis to walk in a straight line.

“I’m not stupid, I already know what’s happening. Stupid as s—t, like, my ex is a felon. I know how this works. This is some bulls—t,” she said, seemingly referring to ex Thomas Ravenel, with whom she shares her two children. “I don’t give a f—k about me, but my kids? I don’t deserve to be here at all. Sorry you think I do.”

Related: Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel’s Custody Battle: Everything We Know Getting ugly. Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel are involved in an ongoing custody battle over their two children. The former Southern Charm costars welcomed daughter Kensie at the end of season 1 in 2014. As the duo’s on-off relationship continued, Dennis got pregnant for the second time in 2015. They welcomed son Saint that November. […]

When a police offer buckled her seatbelt, she began to cry hysterically.

“I want my dog,” she exclaimed. “I want my puppy. Please let me out. … I will sue the s—t out of you. No, I want my dog. He means everything to me!”

It was Dennis’ first DUI, though she has struggled with substance abuse over the years. Her issues have affected her custody battle with Ravenel over their daughter Kensie and son Saint.

In 2016, Dennis lost custody of the kids, stemming from her marijuana use. After getting sober, she was granted shared custody two years later. She temporarily lost custody again in 2021.

“I can confirm the information released last week that Ms. Dennis currently has weekend, daytime supervised visitation with the parties’ minor children and that Mr. Ravenel plans to relocate with the children to Aiken, South Carolina this summer,” Ravenel’s attorney said in a statement at the time. “Due to the sensitive nature of the issues involved, all documents in this case have been sealed, meaning the public cannot access them, and neither Mr. Ravenel, Ms. Dennis, nor their respective attorneys are permitted to release them to third parties.”