Southern Charm alum Kathryn Dennis has experienced a series of ups and downs in the public eye.

The former Bravo star made her debut on the network in 2014 when she appeared as a “friend of” the Southern Charm cast during the show’s first season. When the fan-favorite series returned for a second season the following year, she was upped to main cast member as her relationship with Thomas Ravenel played out on screen.

While the show captured some highs — including the birth of their two kids — Dennis navigated several feuds (namely with Landon Clements and Ashley Jacobs) and personal struggles (fights with Ravenel) on the series.

After eight seasons on the show, Dennis announced her departure in January 2023.

“What a wild ride it’s been! Can you believe I was 21 when I first started filming Southern Charm, back in its first season? That was in 2013, and in the decade that followed, it’s safe to say my life changed in ways I could never imagine,” she shared in a statement at the time. “It hasn’t always been easy, but I’m so lucky to have had reality cameras there, capturing so many moments that I’ll never forget (and a few, even, that I’d like to).”

Dennis had some controversial moments on the show — and in real life — over the years. Keep scrolling for a full breakdown:

Kathryn’s Relationship With Thomas Ravenel

Southern Charm fans watched Dennis’ relationship with Ravenel play out on the show, but a lot went down offscreen as well. Their near three-year romance — which lasted from 2013 to 2016 — was full of ups and downs, beginning with their 29-year age gap.

Becoming a Mother

Dennis and Ravenel welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kensington Calhoun, in March 2014. Their second child, a son named Saint Julian, in November 2015.

A Stint in Rehab

Amid Dennis and Ravenel’s custody battle, she sought treatment for substance abuse. Her sobriety journey was documented during seasons 4 and 5 of Southern Charm.

Getting Joint Custody

After their 2016 split, Dennis lost custody of her two children — which kicked off a nasty battle between the exes. Dennis gained 50/50 custody the following year following a stint in rehab.

Dennis sought sole custody of the kids in October 2018, after Ravenel was arrested for assault and battery following an alleged 2015 incident with the children’s nanny. (The suit was settled in 2019.)

As their custody battle continued, the two accused each other of having drug problems. Eventually, they agreed to joint custody of their two kids in August 2019. However, Ravenel’s lawyer confirmed in March 2021 there had been a change and Dennis no longer had custody of the children. She was granted supervised weekend visitation with the children.

Sending Racially Insensitive Messages

Dennis sent radio host Tamika Gadsden a monkey emoji during an argument in 2020.

“I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt,” Dennis shared in a statement at the time. “Although the context was not my intention, there are no ‘if ands or buts’ that excuse me … I did not give it thought, and it was and is wrong. I know I am not that person. I know and will do better.”

Alleged Hit and Run Outside of a School

People reported in October 2023 that an SVU registered to Dennis was involved in an alleged hit and run outside the Whitesville Elementary School. According to the publication, a school resource officer directing traffic was struck by the vehicle.

A DUI

In May 2024, TMZ broke the news that Dennis was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence and booked by police in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Court documents obtained by the publication revealed that she was involved in a three-car collision but no other details were revealed.