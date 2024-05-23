Footage from Kathryn Dennis’ arrest shows the Southern Charm alum breaking down the moment she was handcuffed and taken into custody for driving under the influence.

“Y’all are ruining my life,” Dennis, 32, said in the backseat of a police vehicle, per video obtained by TMZ on Thursday, May 23. “And my kids’ [lives]. Thanks for nothing. You didn’t even do a field sobriety test to know if you’re legit or not. No, you sure didn’t. You didn’t do a blood alcohol test. Maybe I don’t have the best balance in the whole wide world, but you sure didn’t confirm what you were doing.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, May 21, that Dennis had been arrested one day prior after a three-car collision in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Dennis was reportedly charged with driving under the influence. According to the footage obtained by TMZ, Dennis had been asked by local police officers to walk in a straight line on the side of the road. Moments later, she was handcuffed and guided to the back of the car.

“I’m not stupid, I already know what’s happening. Stupid as s—t, like, my ex is a felon. I know how this works. This is some bulls—t,” she said, seemingly referring to ex Thomas Ravenel, with whom she shares her two children. “I don’t give a f—k about me, but my kids? I don’t deserve to be here at all. Sorry you think I do.”

After a police officer buckled Dennis’ seatbelt, she had a full-blown meltdown and cried hysterically.

“I want my dog,” she exclaims. “I want my puppy. Please let me out. He can’t go to the animal shelter, what do you mean? I will sue the s—t out of you. No, I want my dog. He means everything to me!”

Monday’s incident was Dennis’ first DUI but she had struggled with substance abuse over the years. Her battle even impacted her and Ravenel’s custody battle over daughter Kensie and son Saint.

In 2016, Dennis had lost custody of the kids, stemming from her marijuana use. After getting sober, she was granted shared custody in 2018. She temporarily lost custody again in 2021.

“I can confirm the information released last week that Ms. Dennis currently has weekend, daytime supervised visitation with the parties’ minor children and that Mr. Ravenel plans to relocate with the children to Aiken, South Carolina this summer,” Ravenel’s attorney said in a statement at the time. “Due to the sensitive nature of the issues involved, all documents in this case have been sealed, meaning the public cannot access them, and neither Mr. Ravenel, Ms. Dennis, nor their respective attorneys are permitted to release them to third parties.”