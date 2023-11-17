Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy threw some shade at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke after BravoCon.

“One thing I don’t like is when people know you and you’ve met, and they’ve even had you to lunch — like Sutton — and then pretend they don’t even know who are when you’re in the room,” LeCroy, 33, claimed on Access’ “Housewives Nightcap” on Thursday, November 16. “I was like, ‘Oh, OK.”

LeCroy claimed that Sutton gave her the cold shoulder at BravoCon earlier this month after being asked if she was “surprised” by how fellow Bravolebrities acted during the three-day convention.

“If she’s calling me for meetings, then she can come up and say hello to me,” LeCroy added, noting that “it’s fine.”

Stracke, 52, was a major topic of conversation among various Bravo stars during BravoCon. Kyle Richards exclusively told Us Weekly that she “needed space” from Stracke after filming on RHOBH season 13 came to an end.

“She was a lot,” Richards, 54, explained to Us at BravoCon. “We were starting out when I said that. It had just been a lot of situations with her back-to-back to [where] I was like, ‘Whoa, dial it back. I am going to need to step away for a minute because I didn’t see us getting anywhere.’ And I had enough on my plate at the time.”

Richards initially revealed that she needed space from Strake while appearing on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast days before the Las Vegas event.

Erika Jayne agreed with Richards.

“I understand where she’s coming from and I agree,” she told Us at BravoCon. “I’ve needed a break for a couple years.”

Dorit Kemsley also weighed in, noting that she and Stracke are “OK” at the moment but understand where Richards is coming from.

“We’ve never really had a big, big issue. But, I always say it’s, like, death by a thousand paper cuts,” Kemlsey, 47, explained to Us on the BravoCon red carpet. “Sutton has a way of kind of rubbing people the wrong way at times. And then, you know, you get past it. But we’re OK.”

Stracke, for her part, was confused by her fellow costars’ admissions.

“OK. Space away. I mean, I didn’t even know she said that,” Stracke told Us. “She probably needs space from a lot of people. I don’t know what I did.”

Another RHOBH cast member also received some heat from a separate Southern Charm star following the Sin City event. LeCroy’s costar Olivia Flowers claimed Crystal Kung Minkoff was “rude” during the convention. Flowers’ remark came after Minkoff told E! News that the Real Housewives of New York City cast members, both past and present, weren’t the friendliest people at BravoCon.