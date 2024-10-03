It’s time to celebrate because Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers is engaged to Alex Williams.

Williams, 34, proposed to Flowers, 32, on September 25, while she was in New York City to attend New York Fashion Week and speak at the Project Lyme Gala, People confirmed on Thursday, October 3.

“Looking back now it’s concerning just how many things I didn’t pick up on, but it made for a good surprise,” Flowers told the outlet, joking she dropped her phone when Williams dropped to one knee.

She recalled, “Alex said, ‘Olivia Barbara Ellen Flowers. You’re the girl of my dreams. Became the love of my life. And I’d like to ask will you marry me?'” After she said “yes,” Flowers’ parents and nine of her friends burst into the room to toast the couple.

The celebrations continued when the Bravo star returned to Dallas with her fiancé in tow. Williams surprised Flowers again with a dinner at the Ritz Hotel in Las Colinas where both of their parents were waiting.

Flowers’ happily ever follows a rocky romance with costar Austen Kroll which ended in 2022. (The pair feuded on Southern Charm season 9 after Kroll kissed their mutual friend Taylor Ann Green and lied about his feelings for her.)

The exes, however, remained friends and in November 2023, Flowers revealed that Williams and Kroll, 37, hit it off during a group trip to the Bahamas earlier that year.

“We were able to put our bulls—t aside,” Flowers said during a November 2023 appearance on the “Viall Files” podcast, noting that when she left the two men alone on the trip, they were in the same golf cart “laughing.”

Flowers and Williams met in Texas when she was her dad’s date to a wedding. When her dad was running late, Williams as the usher offered to walk her down the aisle. “I was like, ‘It’s a little soon, but OK,’” she told podcast host Nick Viall, noting they instantly connected.

The couple celebrated their one-year dating anniversary in May. At the time, Flowers recalled their initial meeting and how much they’ve grown.

“After arriving late to a wedding (& tripping up the church stairs) I was met by a handsome usher to take me to my seat,” Flowers captioned the Instagram tribute. “Later, that same usher asked my date (my dad) if he could dance with me … A year later and we’re still dancing 🪩(and tripping up stairs).”

She teased, “Cheers to stage 5 clinging.”