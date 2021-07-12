Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Hosts Miami Runway Show 

Back at it! After a year majorly lacking in parties, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit marked its return to Miami Beach with an exciting bash.

At the Saturday, July 10, event, models such as Jasmine Sanders (a.k.a. Golden Barbie if you follow her on Instagram) and Natalie Marideuna sipped VOSA Spirits after walking the runway. The party — which was hosted at the newly renovated Mondrian Hotel South Beach’s Baia Beach Club — brought together “a roster of SI Swimsuit models, Swim Search hopefuls and Rookies who will be featured in the 2021 issue,” according to a press release.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show has long been a must-see event during swim week in Miami. This year, the runway was built over the beach club’s pool, with the Miami city skyline serving as “the ultimate backdrop.”

“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit continues to redefine the cultural conversation around beauty by celebrating a diverse group of women who include professional athletes, entrepreneurs, models, mothers, rookies, swim search contestants and more,” the press release read.

At Saturday’s event, models including Sanders, 30, showed off swimwear featured in the magazine’s 2021 issue.

“She doesn’t just open, she closes! ✨ @si_swimsuit,” the School Dance actress wrote via Instagram following her runway appearance.

Sanders, who appeared on the cover of SI’s 2020 swimsuit issue, previously opened up about her secrets to rocking a bikini photo shoot.

“Spray tans alone are way too much for me,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in July 2020. “[But] when I tell you it makes one heck of a difference on our photos, [it] looks perfectly placed on everyone’s body.”

The Germany native noted that she doesn’t rely on a spray tan every day because she “can’t deal with the maintenance of it.” However, there is one thing she can’t live without: a laser bikini wax.

While she wasn’t present at this year’s bash, model Olivia Culpo also opened up to Us last year about knowing her angles while posing in swimwear.

“The secret is just knowing where you feel the most comfortable and that will translate so much more than doing four days at the gym [or] being on an insane diet,” she said. “So mentally prepare and know that you’re ready, know that you deserve it.”