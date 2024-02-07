Travis Kelce may have received every possible question about his relationship with Taylor Swift, but he hasn’t quite had someone dodge the subject entirely — until now.

“Now Travis, I’m not gonna ask you about your girl, man, that’s not my job,” a sportscaster said on Tuesday, February 6, per X.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, replied, “That’d be a first.”

Ahead of the Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, Kelce has fielded several questions about Swift, also 34, with some reporters even asking whether he’s ready to put a ring on the “Karma” singer’s finger.

“I’m focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now,” he said during a press conference on Monday, February 5.

Kelce did use the opportunity to congratulate his girlfriend on her 2024 Grammys wins. (Swift received two awards during the show on Sunday, February 4, while also making history as the first person to win Album of the Year four times.)

“She’s unbelievable,” Kelce told reporters. “She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.”

Kelce also revealed he had heard “some” of Swift’s upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. (Swift shocked fans when she announced the news on Sunday while accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album.)

“It is unbelievable,” he said. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops.”

While dishing on his girlfriend’s musical talents, Kelce remained tight-lipped on further details about the new album.

“I can’t give you anything. I’ll leave that up to her,” he said as he locked his lips with an imaginary key, adding that he “can neither confirm nor deny” his favorite song from The Tortured Poets Department.

He did share that his current favorite tune is “Anti-Hero” from Swift’s Midnights, saying, “I hear it every single day.”

Kelce and Swift began dating during the summer of 2023, keeping their romance under wraps until she attended one of his NFL games in September of that year. Swift revealed in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year profile that she and Kelce had been together for a “significant amount of time” before taking their relationship into the spotlight.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift said in December 2023. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

While Swift is currently in Japan for her Eras Tour, it’s widely speculated that she’ll make the trip to Las Vegas to watch Kelce play in the NFL championship on Sunday, February 11.