Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou, just proved that the billionaire’s luxurious mansion is absolute real estate goals.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, May 3, the 22-year-old influencer gave fans an inside look at Jenner’s newly purchased property. “Ayo, my best friend’s rich check,” Karanikolaou said before opening the door to the 22-year-old beauty mogul’s home as “Baguettes in the Face” by Mustard, Nav, A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Playboi Carti played in the background.

Taking her followers along for the ride, Karanikolaou walked through the home’s living room space that featured a cozy fireplace beneath a large flatscreen television. The clip briefly showed a glimpse at the dining room area and a massive outdoor pool.

Thereafter, the video panned over multiple luxury vehicles, including a white Bugatti Chiron — a limited-edition whip that is valued at nearly $3 million. Karanikolaou was shown briefly laying on top of the Bugatti in one shot, and then she was captured sitting inside of her close pal’s black Ferrari.

Last month, TMZ reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star purchased a new massive property in Los Angeles’ Holmby Hills neighborhood. The residence, which is worth $36.5 million, features a 15,350-square-foot single-story main house in addition to two separate guest apartments.

Karanikolaou has been quarantined with Jenner at the beauty mogul’s Southern California home. The YouTuber has documented her stay at Jenner’s place across her official TikTok page, where the besties have been seen performing dances together.

The pals went viral on April 28 after posting videos of themselves mouthing the words to iconic lines previously said by Jenner’s family — primarily her sister Kourtney Kardashian — on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “An icon (I’m talking about me),” Kourtney, 40, wrote beneath a hilarious clip focused on some of her best moments, while Kendall Jenner commented on a reenacted conversation she once had with mother Kris Jenner, “Lol ❤️ you two.”

In November 2019, Karanikolaou spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about her close friendship with Kylie. “We’re twins till the day we die. We love twinning. It’s really fun for us,” she said at the time. “We do have very similar bodies, so when we twin, it looks good! … It’s a fun little game for us. We like to find outfits and stuff that we both like.”