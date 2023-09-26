Taylor Swift’s first public appearance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday has become such a hot topic in the NFL that Steelers player Cam Heyward is asking them for travel assistance.

After the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Raiders 23-18 Sunday night in Las Vegas, the team’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City.

Heyward, who is the Steelers defensive tackle, wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter),, “Dang emergency landing in KC. I think it’s due to @minkfitz_21 [safety Minkah Fitzpatrick]‘roughing the passer call’ but seriously landing KC……….”

Then, the 34-year-old jokingly asked the new couple for help traveling back home from KC. “Yo @taylorswift13 & @tkelce we might need a ride to Pittsburgh,” Heyward wrote.

Heyward is the son of former NFL star Craig Heyward, who played for several teams including the Atlanta Falcons.

The Steelers Network replied to the post via X, “Do you think it’s too late to catch Taylor Swift?” and a follower added, “Who knew Cam was a stand-up comic?“

The plane landed in Kansas City due to an issue with the oil pressure failing in one of the engines, according to local outlet KDKA News. Eventually a replacement plane arrived to take the team back to Pittsburgh, and the players arrived Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Swift, 33, cheered on Kelce, also 33, Sunday in Kansas City as the Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10 at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar singer sat in his suite with his mother, Donna Kelce. The 12-time Grammy winner and Kelce were seen leaving together from the game in a video clip shared on X by sports reporter Jarrett Payton.

“Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game,” Payton commented.

Swift was a good luck charm for the 8-time Pro Bowl star, who caught seven passes and scored Kansas City’s final touchdown on a three-yard pass in the third quarter from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

During a post game press conference, Mahomes, 28, said that Kelce “calmly” mentioned that Swift would attend the game.

“He told me at, like, the last minute. There are some things with Trav where he, kind of, just says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not,” the two-time Super Bowl champion said. “Friday, he was just like, ‘Ah, yeah, I think she’s coming to the game … this weekend’ and moved about his business. … That’s just Travis.”

Mahomes added that he didn’t get a chance to meet the “tremendous” singer.

“I guess if she ends up being with Travis, I’ll meet her at some point,” he continued. “Seems like a good person, so hopefully, I can meet her one day.”

During a post-game interview on the field with Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews, Mahomes said he was determined to throw a touchdown pass to Kelce.

“I knew I had to get it to Trav,” he shared. “He does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.”

Days later, an insider told Us Weekly that Swift and Kelce are taking it slow.

“They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” an insider exclusively told Us of the new couple. “It is not serious, and Taylor is having fun right now.”