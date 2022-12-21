Stephen “tWitch” Boss‘ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late son.

“Oh if only I could FT to heaven …” Alexander captioned the Instagram tribute post on Wednesday, December 21. The social media upload included a photo from a FaceTime call between Boss and his mother ahead of his passing.

Us Weekly confirmed that the So You Think You Can Dance alum died by suicide on December 14 at age 40. Two days later, Alexander took to Instagram to address her loss.

“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 16. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”

She added: “Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond. 💙 💔.”

Boss’ wife Allison Holker also honored the late dancer shortly after news of his death made headlines.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” the choreographer, 34, said in a statement at the time. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker, who married Boss in 2013, praised his influence on those around him. “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum later reflected on Boss’ death during her return to social media.

“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” she wrote alongside an Instagram selfie of the couple on Wednesday.

The duo met while working on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2010. After three years of dating, Holker and Boss tied the knot in 2013. They expanded their family with son Maddox in 2016 and daughter Zaia in 2019. The Step Up 3D actor also adopted his wife’s daughter Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.