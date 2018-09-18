No hard feelings! Sterling K. Brown, who won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2017 Emmy Awards, opened up about losing the honor to Matthew Rhys at this year’s ceremony.

“In the past two weeks, I watched 75 episodes of The Americans. I watched 75 episodes of The Americans because I knew that Matthew Rhys had a good shot of winning this award,” the This Is Us star, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly at Governor’s Ball, the post-Emmys bash, on Monday, September 17. “And when he won it, as he did this evening, I wanted to be able to authentically celebrate his success.”

“His character Phillip Jennings is absolutely phenomenal and television is a little bit less bright because that show is off the air,” Brown raved of the FX series, which ended in May after six seasons. “I couldn’t be happier for him.”

While chatting with Us, Brown also teased the third season of his hit NBC series and what challenges his character, Randall Pearson, will face.

“Well, there is a career possibility that Randall may be exploring that I’m really excited about,” he hinted. “Always trying to figure out how the family fits and where Deja fits into the family and making sure she’s comfortable. And then there’s some hiccups for Beth and Randall along the way. Nothing that would derail their marriage, but just the real life of the ups and downs of what it takes to succeed in marriage. So both Susan [Kelechi Watson] and I are very excited to delve into that aspect of their relationship.”

This Is Us returns to NBC Tuesday, September 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

