Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton continued to fuel romance rumors by stepping out together at the Burberry x Cara Delevingne Christmas bash in London on Saturday, December 2.

The pair posed for pictures in front of blue and magenta streams, which matched Dyer, who wore a funky magenta suede coat over a black-and-white polka dot outfit. The actress, 20, accessorized her look with an orange scarf wrapped around her neck and black shoes. Heaton wore a long dark jacket over a plaid shirt and khaki printed pants.

This is not the first time the pair, who have yet to publicly confirm their romance, have been spotted together. The costars sparked speculation that they were dating after being seen catching a flight out of L.A. together in January. In November, the pair walked around Paris while holding hands and sweetly sharing headphones to listen to music. They were later spotted kissing during a date night in London after the Shut In actor’s drumming gig.

As previously reported, the British actor, 23, shares a son with ex-girlfriend Akiko Matsurra. The revelation about Heaton’s child came days after the As You Are actor was denied entry into the United States after traces of cocaine were allegedly found in his luggage at the end of October. Us confirmed that the actor flew from London to Los Angeles for the season 2 premiere of his critically acclaimed Netflix series, but after a small amount of the drug was detected, U.S. Customs and Border Protection sent Heaton back to London, although he was not arrested.

Dyer and Heaton will hopefully have plenty of time to hang out in the near future: Netflix announced on Friday, December 1, that Stranger Things has been renewed for a third season, although it’s not clear at this stage whether both actors will return to the show.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!