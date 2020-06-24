Getting help. Carl Radke, best known for his role on Bravo’s Summer House, is opening up about his journey to being a happier person. In May, the reality star, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively that he was sober — something that has continued into the summer.

“I stopped drinking in March,” Radke said on the Wednesday, June 24, episode of “The Publyssity Podcast” with host Alyssa Amoroso. “I’ve been sober since. I feel great. Am I saying I’m never going to drink again? I’ve never said. I just needed to take a break from it.”

Radke, who has appeared on all four seasons of Summer House, added that he’s now begun seeing a therapist and that’s really changed things in his life.

“It’s my first time doing therapy while actually telling the 100 percent truth,” the LoverBoy founder said. “I’ve done therapy over the past six years and I never once, up until this past, you know, January, said I drink a ton. I’ve done drugs. I’ve partied. And it was liberating actually opening up with this therapist who focuses more on alcohol and just being completely honest.”

He added that, in the past, he was “basically lying” in therapy, and avoiding real topics.

“It’s just, like, I was very afraid to be completely honest,” Radke stated. “So far I even quantified how much money I’ve spent on alcohol and partying and all these things keep adding up, and I’m like holy cow, it’s pretty staggering from six years in the city and how much I’ve focused on drinking and partying vs investing in myself.”

In May, Radke opened up on Us’ “Hot Hollywood” podcast about his sobriety.

“Ultimately, am I gonna be sober for the rest of my life? That’s not something I’m willing to commit to yet. What I’ve done is basically a sobriety sampling, and it’s just going 90 days without drinking,” he shared at the time. “I actually admitted that I do have so many issues and I wanted to actually get help that’s directly, you know, attacking the alcohol component. And that’s something I’d never done before. So I’m proud of myself, I feel supported.”