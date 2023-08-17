Summer House star Ciara Miller found Tom Sandoval “annoying” when he and Tom Schwartz visited the Winter House cast in Vermont.

Upon their first meeting, Ciara, 27, thought Schwartz, 40, was “so sweet” and “kind.” Sandoval, 41, was a different story.

“Sandoval, however, I did kind of find him annoying. The sound of his voice was annoying,” she shared on the “Viall Files” podcast on Thursday, August 17. “He talked a lot about himself, his business ventures … himself. That was just on an hour-long car ride to the mountain.”

While Ciara was a main cast member on Winter House season 2, which aired via Bravo in 2021, Schwartz and Sandoval went to Vermont for a weekend trip. According to Ciara, the Vanderpump Rules duo filmed with the Winter House cast for three days.

“Season 2, we kind of cycled some people in and out,” Miller recalled. “Tom Schwartz and Sandoval came for a weekend. They made us their concoctions of cocktails and had a good time.”

Overall, she took Sandoval’s actions at “face value” noting, “Hopefully, I won’t see him again.”

Ciara bonded with “Viall Files” podcast host Nick Viall, who recently filmed Special Forces season 2 alongside Sandoval, over their feelings for the VPR star.

“I don’t think he’s that forward thinking,” Nick, 42, deduced. With both Ciara and Nick calling Sandoval a “unique” person.

“This man pulled out a f—king sequin blazer on a Tuesday night in Vermont,” Ciara recalled. “Interesting choice here.”

Nick, for his part, also brought up the allegations that Sandoval brought pictures of Raquel Leviss while filming Special Forces after news of their affair broke. Both Ciara and fellow Summer House star Mya Allen — who was also a “Viall Files” guest — found that to be “f—king weird.”

Nick was first to publicize these claims during a previous episode of his podcast.

“He snuck in pictures of him and Rachel,” Nick shared on the August 3, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast, referring to Raquel’s birth name. “And he showed them to the cast, for what’s that worth.”

While Ciara and Mya — the latter of which noted that she had never met Sandoval — didn’t address the VPR star’s affair, they joked about how the affair has change their style guidelines.

“I can’t paint my nails white anymore … in the Bravo world,” Ciara said. Mya added, “God forbid you have a lightning bolt anywhere.”