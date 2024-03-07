Summer House newcomer West Wilson is “all good” after being struck by a car while biking in New York City.

“Everyone has New York firsts, you know, and I scratched one off the bucket list today. I was hit by a car while biking,” Wilson, 28, recalled in a Wednesday, March 6, TikTok video. “I was going through a green [light] in the bike lane and this dude just turned left and I, like, braked hard and let my hips and torso eat the hood of his car.”

Wilson was running late to a dentist appointment, so he “popped up” off the car and left when it was clear that neither he nor the driver were critically injured.

“I was like, ‘Your hood’s cool. I’m cool,’” Wilson added. “The poor guy was about to start crying. So f–king whatever. I think I’m gonna feel it in my hip tomorrow, but, I mean, fun experience, I suppose. We’re all good.”

The Bravo star captioned his post, “Prioritize dental health,” which referred to his decision to head to his doctor’s appointment as planned.

Wilson recently moved to New York City from Missouri. He spent one of his first NYC summers in the Hamptons during Summer House season 8. The sports journalist joined the Bravo crew after meeting cast member Lindsay Hubbard out in the city.

Ahead of the season 8 premiere last month, Wilson previewed his debut Hamptons summer with Us Weekly.

“I may or may not have had a medical accident at the house that left me with a few scars,” Wilson exclusively told Us in February. “Classic roughhousing with the boys in the backyard. I looked like a freak.”

Wilson, however, was able to lean on his housemates for assistance. “I was going through a professional crisis that came full circle in the house and the support I got from my housemates and crew made me so f–king happy,” West added.

Other Summer House stars told Us that Wilson and fellow newbie Jesse Solomon brought new energy to the group.

“Jesse and West, they’re great,” Carl Radke told Us last month. “We’ve had awesome guys, but I think Jesse and West bring another great energy. They’re a little younger, but kind of remind Kyle [Cooke] and I of ourselves from previous days.”

Wilson, Soloman, Radke, 39, and Cooke, 41, have remained tight after the summer ended.

“Queen of the week @brooklynnets,” Wilson captioned a Saturday, March 2, Instagram pic of the guys at a Brooklyn Nets basketball game.