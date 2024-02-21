Sunny Hostin’s 50th birthday extravaganza did not leave her husband in much of a partying mood.

On the “Behind the Table” podcast Tuesday, February 20, Sunny reminisced about her October 2023 birthday blowout on The View, which included a musical tribute featuring a bevy of musical icons.

“I don’t know if you remember,” The View cohost told the show’s executive producer Brian Teta, “during my 50th birthday show when we had the 50 Years of Hip-Hop, Doug E. Fresh came up to me and, in my husband’s view, danced a little too close to me.”

Sunny’s husband, Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin, was watching closely from the studio audience when the legendary rapper, 57, made his move. As Sunny recalled, it made for a very awkward drive home.

“We got into the car, and [Manny] said, ‘What the bleep was that?’” Sunny told Teta.

Sunny had a sense of humor about the ordeal, joking, “Doug E. got too fresh for Manny,” but admitted that both she and her husband — whom she married in 1998 and with whom she shares son Gabriel, 21, and daughter Paloma, 17 — have a tendency to get jealous in their relationship.

“You could say that he is worse than I am,” Sunny added. “We don’t like that stuff.”

Specifically, a viewer wrote in to ask whether Manny, 52, ever gets upset about her very vocal love and admiration for actor Idris Elba. Without hesitation, Sunny said, “Oh, he doesn’t like it.”

Sunny called her and her husband “two sides of the same coin,” but said Manny’s “just not open about it.”

On that note, Sunny had no problem getting starry-eyed about Alan Ritchson, the star of Prime Video’s Reacher who joined the ladies of The View on Tuesday.

“I like tall, I like very handsome and I like faith-based,” Sunny said. “I like family men.”

Ritchson, 41, appeared on the daytime program to promote his new movie Ordinary Angels, costarring Hilary Swank. The film is coproduced by Kingdom Story Company, which specializes in making Christian-based films, and the actor has long been open about his religious beliefs.

That has earned Ritchson a spot in Sunny’s heart. “He may be my new hall pass,” she joked. “He can buy me a drink any day. Don’t tell Manny that.”