There was no shortage of celebrities partaking in the Super Bowl festivities on Sunday, February 3. Jon Bon Jovi, Ellie Kemper, Ludacris and so many other stars made appearances at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the big game.

However, while many famous faces were spotted at sports’ biggest night of the year, plenty of Hollywood’s finest planned to boycott Super Bowl LIII in support Colin Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who was the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem in protest of racism, has not professionally played football since stirring controversy during the 2016 season. As such, multiple stars have voiced their own negative feelings toward the league and their support for the athlete.

“#ImWithKap,” Nick Cannon wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning before encouraging his followers to contribute to one of Kaepernick’s causes. “I am donating $7 to Colin’s Know Your Rights Camp. The number 7 symbolizes Kap’s jersey number. I challenge you to donate $7 to @YourRightsCamp and nominate 7 others to do the same.”

Common echoed Cannon’s sentiments. “‘I’m no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I’m changing the things I cannot accept,’ Dr. Angela Davis. #ImWithKap,” the rapper tweeted on Sunday afternoon. “You know where I Stand. #IStandWithKap,” he wrote, along with a picture of himself standing with Dr. Davis, who wore an #ImWithKap jersey.

Other stars who wore a shirt with the same hashtag included LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown and Chamillionaire.

Selma director Ava DuVernay explicitly stated her plans to boycott the big game, writing: “I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL’s racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players. To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs. It’s not worth it. #ImWithKap.”

Rosanna Arquette and former Girlfriends actress Jill Marie Jones responded to DuVernay’s post with messages of solidarity.

Though Rihanna has yet to make a statement of her own on Super Bowl Sunday, the singer did decline an offer to headline the halftime show because she “supports Colin Kaepernick,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October.

“The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to [perform] in Atlanta,” the insider revealed at the time. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

Cardi B and Pink were among the other acts who turned down the gig.

Maroon 5 is scheduled to perform during halftime at the big event.

