A winning recipe! Jay Cutler is looking to his estranged wife Kristin Cavallari’s cookbook amid the Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7.

“While we can’t decide on which @kristincavallari wings to make, we do have a pick on the Super Bowl,” the former professional football player, 37, wrote via Instagram. The athlete showed a Kansas City Chiefs tablecloth, alongside the Hills alum’s Sunday Wings Two Ways recipe from True Comfort.

Cavallari, 34, commented on the social media upload with heart emojis.

She and the Indiana native wed in June 2013 and share three children — Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5. They called it quits in April 2020, writing in an Instagram statement at the time: “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

The estranged couple sparked reconciliation rumors last month when they posed for an Instagram photo captioned, “The world is full of users. 10 years. Can’t break that.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in January that “there are no talks of Jay and Kristin getting back together,” adding, “They are just friends. They will always have each other’s back no matter what.”

In fact, the Colorado native was linked to comedian Jeff Dye in October 2020 when they were spotted packing on the PDA at a bar in Chicago. “Kristin and Jeff are totally a thing,” an insider told Us later that same month. “Their relationship is very easygoing, and Kristin is not thinking long-term right now and isn’t trying to get serious right away. She has three children and knows it will have to be a slow process.”

As for Cutler, the retired quarterback was linked to Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy. Their “flirty” relationship was “nothing serious,” a source told Us last month.

The Bravo personality, 30, shared screenshots of text messages with Cutler in January, claiming that he “initiated and pursued” her. “Too bad it didn’t work out,” she wrote.

While the former NFL player was spotted with a mystery blonde in January at Miami’s Hotel South Beach, a source told Us that the pair appeared to be just friends.