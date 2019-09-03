



Karamel lives on in real life! Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood tied the knot six months after getting engaged. The Supergirl costars exchanged vows on Sunday, September 1, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple announced their engagement in February. “Yes yes yes it will always be yes,” the actress, 30, captioned an Instagram photo of the Vampire Diaries alum, 31, kissing her cheek as she showed off her ring.

Wood gushed over the same shot on his own account. “The happiest,” he wrote.

The actor hinted at the time that the pair did not plan to drag their feet on planning their nuptials. “Not from our wedding BUT IT WILL BE SOON,” he exclaimed in a separate Instagram post, in which the duo beamed while dressed in formal wear.

Benoist, who plays the titular role on Supergirl, met Wood on the set of the CW show when he joined the cast as her love interest Mon-El during season 2 in 2016. He left the series after season 3, but their offscreen relationship remained strong.

The Glee alum and the I Don’t Mind cofounder were first linked in March 2017 when they were spotted making out while vacationing together in Mexico.

She made their romance Instagram official two months later once she posted a photo of the Containment alum exploring Lower Antelope Canyon in Arizona. Wood followed her lead the next day, sharing a pic of Benoist posing in front of a series of adobe houses.

The Waco alum was previously married to her Glee costar Blake Jenner. The exes secretly wed in March 2015. They finalized their divorce in December 2017 after splitting the year before.

Wood, for his part, was linked to his Carrie Diaries costar AnnaSophia Robb and Containment castmate Hanna Mangan Lawrence before moving on to Benoist. This is his first marriage.

E! News was first to report the news.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!