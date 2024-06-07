From Survivor to The Challenge, Michele Fitzgerald and Devin Walker found love.

Fitzgerald, 34, confirmed the new couple’s romance during a Thursday, June 6, Instagram Story Q&A after getting asked about their status multiple times.

“LOL FINEEEE to answer ALL of your questions, that’s my boyfriend,” she wrote, sharing a kissing photo with Walker, 35.

Fitzgerald, who won Survivor season 32, also reposted Olivia Ann Kaiser’s Instagram Story mention of the couple.

“This is how I feel ❤️,” Kaiser, 31, who previously won Love Island USA season 3, wrote on Thursday, sharing a pic of Fitzgerald and Walker at a zipline-inspired swing in the jungle.

“What is happening?” Walker can be heard yelling from the seat while Fitzgerald laughs in the background.

In her Thursday repost, Fitzgerald captioned it, “Accurate.”

Fitzgerald and Walker have not publicly discussed their relationship any further or how they initially connected. He, meanwhile, is no stranger to dating in the public eye. Walker has often played The Challenge single and had been open to showmances with other contestants.

After Walker won The Challenge: Ride or Dies with Tori Deal, eager viewers wondered if their bond would ever evolve into something romantic. Deal, 31, denied the rumors in March 2023.

“I love Devin so much. He, to me, is like my friend, like my really, really, really good friend,” Deal exclusively told Us Weekly. “And I don’t think that I’ve ever honored enough platonic relationships with men before, like the way I have with Devin. So aside from looking at what it could ever evolve into in the future, I’m just so thankful that, right now, we are as good of friends as we are.”

Deal further explained why so many Challenge costars jump into showmances.

“When you’re in a Challenge house, you, like, want to hook up with people. Because it’s [a] camp syndrome,” Deal said at the time. “We get stuck with each other and, like, it’s flirting and it’s fun, but when you go home you’re like, ‘Wait a minute. Is all of that gonna be shown on TV?’ I’m happy for anybody who feels comfortable enough to hook up on TV because [it] definitely … gets picked apart when you go home.”

Walker and Fitzgerald could have experienced Challenge “camp syndrome” to find love since they previously competed against one another on both The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies and The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

“Honestly, [both The Challenge and Survivor] suck. I don’t understand why I go on these competition shows because I am a lady of leisure,” Fitzgerald said later on Thursday during her Q&A session. “I don’t belong competing on reality TV shows. I’m supposed to be relaxing by a pool somewhere gossiping, talking s—t [and] maybe getting in some fights, but alas, here we are.”