Susan Sarandon incurred multiple injuries after falling, leading her to cancel an upcoming appearance in favor of rest.

“A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee,” the actress, 73, captioned a Friday, November 22, Instagram post. “So, looks like I won’t be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator [Bernie] Sanders tomorrow. I’m really sorry I’ll miss that opportunity.”

Sarandon went on to write out the sentiments she had hoped to deliver during the event.

The Thelma & Louise star shared two photos of her injuries. In the first, she had a large welt on her forehead above her right eye. In the other pic, her right eye was severely bruised and blackened.

Fellow celebrities sent support to Sarandon via the comments section of her post. “Oh my god honey so so sorry,” Donna Karan replied. “Love to help you my love.”

Blockers actress Geraldine Viswanathan, meanwhile, responded, “No pavement can stop Suz,” while 30 Rock alum Judah Friedlander wrote, “Feel better soon!”

Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria chimed in: “Oh no get well soooon.”

Sarandon’s outspoken political agenda left her at odds with Debra Messing during the 2016 presidential election, and their quarrel did not end once President Donald Trump took office. “There are a lot of people who find [the feud] really funny,” the Stepmom actress told Us Weekly exclusively in October. “I don’t take it very seriously. Sometimes it will be very quiet for a while, and then all of a sudden, I’ll be wondering, ‘Gosh, I wonder what led to that?’”

The Oscar winner admitted that she didn’t “know what I would gain” from meeting with the Will & Grace star, 51. “I don’t really know her,” she added.

Sarandon explained her willingness to voice her opinions too. “My feeling is, anybody that’s not in the fight getting bloodied themselves, I don’t really care what they say. First of all, I don’t read most of them because I’m not on social media that much,” she noted. “If it’s someone that has a huge following and they’re tweeting misinformation, then sometimes I’ll just say, ‘You know, I appreciate your passion. It will be great if you can lend that voice to something,’ and then I’ll use their side to put out the correct information, but I don’t get into personal things. I don’t see the point of it, really.”