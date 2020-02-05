Liza is always there for Kelsey! Sutton Foster gushed about witnessing her Younger costar Hilary Duff’s wedding to Matthew Koma.

“It’s a secret,” the actress, 44, teased exclusively to Us Weekly at the Woman’s Day Red Dress Awards on Tuesday, February 4, before spilling some juicy details. “It was actually so beautiful. It was at her home. It was super intimate.”

Duff and Koma, both 32, made the celebration unique by encouraging their guests to enjoy the moment. “One of the things I loved is that they really didn’t want anyone to take pictures,” Foster shared. “They really wanted everyone to be present and it was a very special … I was really honored to be there. Her husband is just the best guy and I’m so, so happy for them.”

The Bunheads alum admitted that keeping the wedding quiet was difficult. However, the task was made simpler by the bride’s example. “I think Hilary does an amazing job of balancing her personal life, private life and her career,” she noted. “But I’m really proud of them for keeping it so … It was just for them and their family and their friends. And I’m so happy that people didn’t find out about it until after the fact. I think that’s what they really wanted.”

As for the perfect wedding gift for the couple, Foster revealed that she is “still working on it” and hinted that the present will be handmade.

Duff tied the knot with Koma in December 2019, seven months after announcing their engagement. The newlyweds are parents of 15-month-old daughter Banks, while the Lizzie McGuire star also shares son Luca, 7, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Foster was not the only Younger star in attendance at the nuptials. Molly Bernard officiated the ceremony alongside Koma’s pal Chris Mintz-Plasse. The actress, 31, raved about her special role via Instagram in December 2019, writing: “@mintzplasse and I walked in straight out of the west wing and married our favorite couple @hilaryduff and @matthewkoma and I CANNOT GET OVER HOW PERFECT IT WAS.”

Duff (Kelsey), Foster (Liza) and Bernard (Lauren) star with Peter Hermann (Charles), Nico Tortorella (Josh), Debi Mazar (Maggie) and Miriam Shor (Diana) in Younger. The TV Land series premiered in March 2015.

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley